UFC KO of the Week: Donald Cerrone’s Head Kick Finish of Matt Brown

(Courtesy of UFC)

At UFC 206 in December 2016, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone put Matt Brown away with a brutal head-kick knockout. Cerrone faces Yancy Medeiros in the UFC Fight Night 126 main event on Sunday.

Cerrone and Medeiros headline the UFC Fight Night 126 card in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, but there will also be a lot of eyes on home state hero Derrick Lewis. The 33-year-old UFC heavyweight resides in Cypress, Texas, and squares off with Marcin Tybura in the UFC Fight Night 126 co-main event.