HOT OFF THE WIRE
Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko UFC 213 weigh

featuredNew UFC 215 Main Event Set as Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko Make Weight

Demetrious Johnson vs Ray Borg UFC 215 Media Staredown

featuredDemetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg Cancelled as UFC 215 Main Event

featuredConor McGregor’s Coach Doubts Another 2017 Fight, but Has Eyes on Next Opponent

featuredTyron Woodley Willing to Go to Middleweight to Chase Down Georges St-Pierre

UFC Issues Statement on Johnson vs. Borg Cancellation

September 8, 2017
NoNo Comments

UFC 215: Johnson vs. Borg took a major blow to the head late Thursday evening when the main event was canceled.

Having been struck with an illness, Ray Borg was medically ruled unfit to compete less than 24 hours prior to weigh-ins, leaving Demetrious Johnson without an opponent.

The bout was supposed to be Johnson’s opportunity to surpass Anderson Silva and take sole possession of the UFC record for most successful title defenses. Now, however, the only man to ever wear the UFC flyweight championship belt around his waist will have to wait. 

MMAWeekly.com sources indicate that the bout may be rescheduled for UFC 216, but officials have not yet confirmed those plans.

TRENDING > Paige VanZant: ‘I Was Killing Myself for This Sport’ to Make Weight

The UFC released the following statement to MMAWeekly.com explaining the situation.

Demetrious Johnson vs Ray Borg UFC 215 Media StaredownDue to a viral illness to UFC flyweight contender Ray Borg, the main event bout against champion Demetrious Johnson at UFC 215 has been cancelled. Borg was deemed unfit to compete by the UFC medical team.

UFC 215, which is now headlined by the women’s bantamweight championship between Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko, will proceed as scheduled with 11 bouts at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada. Moving to the Pay-Per-View main card will be the flyweight bout between Henry Cejudo and Wilson Reis. Additionally, the Mitch Clarke and Alex White lightweight contest will now kick off the FS1 prelims.

With the removal of Johnson vs. Borg, customers may request a full refund of purchased tickets at point of sale.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC 215: Johnson vs. Borg
UFC Fight Night: Pittsburgh
UFC Fight Night: Japan
UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA