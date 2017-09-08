UFC Issues Statement on Johnson vs. Borg Cancellation

UFC 215: Johnson vs. Borg took a major blow to the head late Thursday evening when the main event was canceled.

Having been struck with an illness, Ray Borg was medically ruled unfit to compete less than 24 hours prior to weigh-ins, leaving Demetrious Johnson without an opponent.

The bout was supposed to be Johnson’s opportunity to surpass Anderson Silva and take sole possession of the UFC record for most successful title defenses. Now, however, the only man to ever wear the UFC flyweight championship belt around his waist will have to wait.

MMAWeekly.com sources indicate that the bout may be rescheduled for UFC 216, but officials have not yet confirmed those plans.

The UFC released the following statement to MMAWeekly.com explaining the situation.

Due to a viral illness to UFC flyweight contender Ray Borg, the main event bout against champion Demetrious Johnson at UFC 215 has been cancelled. Borg was deemed unfit to compete by the UFC medical team.

UFC 215, which is now headlined by the women’s bantamweight championship between Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko, will proceed as scheduled with 11 bouts at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada. Moving to the Pay-Per-View main card will be the flyweight bout between Henry Cejudo and Wilson Reis. Additionally, the Mitch Clarke and Alex White lightweight contest will now kick off the FS1 prelims.

With the removal of Johnson vs. Borg, customers may request a full refund of purchased tickets at point of sale.

