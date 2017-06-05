HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC is Where Vitor Belfort Wants To Be

Max Holloway

featuredMax Holloway Finishes Jose Aldo To Unify Belts (UFC 212 Results)

UFC 212 Aldo vs Holloway Live Results

featuredUFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway Live Results and Fight Stats

Georges St-Pierre

featuredGeorges St-Pierre Still Wants Michael Bisping Fight, but Comeback Ends on First Loss

UFC is Where Vitor Belfort Wants To Be

June 5, 2017
No Comments

UFC legend Vitor Belfort fought the final fight on his UFC contract on Saturday in his native Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He defeated former Strikeforce champion Nate Marquardt by unanimous decision at Jeunesse Arena on the UFC 212 main card.

During his post-fight interview following his bout against Kelvin Gastelum in March, Belfort hinted at retirement. He later walked those comments back and expressed the desire to continue fighting. The only question was, in what organization?

Vitor BelfortIn an interview on the MMA Ganhador podcast on May 24, Belfort’s manager, Gustavo Lacerda, discussed the possibility that “The Phenom” could end up signing with Bellator MMA. 

“What I think it’s possible to imagine is: what does the MMA fan want?” Lacerda said. “He wants to see Vitor vs. Wanderlei [Silva], wants to see Vitor vs. [Chael] Sonnen. He wants these type of fights. And it’s the type of fights that interest us. Vitor doesn’t need to prove anything regarding to ranking or title. The idea is to have fights that are interesting. Interest the fans, and interest the fighter.

TRENDING > The Blessed Era Begins, as Max Holloway Lights Up Twitter

“I’m particularly crazy to see Vitor vs. Wanderlei,” he continued. “It’s a fight I’d pay to see. There are fights people want to see, and those are the fights that are interesting. Where it will be, and how it will be, I can’t say anything right now. But they might happen.”

Following his win over Marquardt on Saturday, Belfort declared that he has five fights left before hanging up the gloves.  The 40-year-old would like those five fights to be with the UFC. 

“I’m very happy with the UFC. That’s the place I want to be,” he said during the event’s post-fight press conference

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Max Holloway UFC 212 backstage interview

Max Holloway: ‘This is How Diamonds are...

Jun 04, 20172 Comments139 Views

After Max Holloway defeated Jose Aldo at UFC 212 on Saturday, he declared it the "Blessed Era." So what's next for Holloway?

Miesha Tate UFC 212 scrum

Miesha Tate Scrum: I Wish C...

In a media scrum before UFC 212, former UFC

Jun 04, 2017
Claudia Gadelha UFC 212 backstage interview

Claudia Gadelha: ‘I D...

Even Claudia Gadelha admits that it's probably too soon

Jun 04, 2017

Max Holloway Hands Jose Ald...

Check out highlights from the featherweight title fight between

Jun 04, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA