UFC Inks Justin Gaethje, Former WSOF Lightweight Champ

May 4, 2017
With the World Series of Fighting making the shift to the seasonal-based Professional Fighters League, the UFC has been busy scooping up the promotion’s former champions.

On the heels of signing the likes of middleweight and light heavyweight dual-division champion David Branch, bantamweight titleholder Marlon Moraes, flyweight champ Magomed Bibulatov, and women’s strawweight beltholder Jessica Aguilar, the UFC has added former WSOF lightweight champion Justin Gaethje to the fold.

Gaethje revealed the news himself via his social media accounts.

“Thank you for all the support to this point, I signed my contract with the UFC yesterday,” he wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

Justin Gaethje - WSOF“It feels good to know the sacrifices my family and I have made since starting wrestling at 4 years old have led us to these great endeavors. My parents spent their hard earned money, love, and energy to ensure I got the chance to put this hard work to fruition and I’ll be damned if I don’t give it 100 percent,” Gaethje continued.

“Now I get a chance to fight and be the best in the world at something. It won’t last long and I may or may not be successful, but I do know I would not be here without having parents which showed me through their actions that hard work is not easy, who loved and believed in me every day.”

UFC officials have yet to give a timeline for Gaethje’s Octagon debut. His professional record currently stands at 17-0. He was the only WSOF lightweight champion in the promotion’s five-year history.

