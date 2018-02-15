UFC Inks Invicta FC Flyweight Champion Jennifer Maia

Though the UFC’s women’s flyweight division has been heavily criticized for having few top tier fighters, it just got an immediate title contender.

Invicta FC flyweight champion Jennifer Maia on Thursday revealed that she had just signed to fight for the UFC, following numerous others from the all-women’s organization to make the move to the Octagon.

Maia (15-4-1) has spent the majority of her career fighting on her home turf in Brazil, but she made an immediate impact in her American debut. Fighting at Invicta FC 5, Maia defeated the highly touted Zoila Frausto, a former Bellator champion.

Having fought several more times for Invicta FC, Maia defeated Vanessa Porto to become the promotion’s interim flyweight champion. She became the full-fledged champion after Barb Honchak was stripped because of inactivity.

Maia defended her belt twice, against Roxanne Modafferi and Agnieszka Niedźwiedź, before inking her deal with the UFC.

“Signing with the big event, UFC, is an achievement and accomplishment of all who are around me, I thank the whole team I have,” Maia said upon making the announcement.

