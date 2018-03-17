UFC In London Scraps Opening Fight Due to Medically Ineligible Fighter

UFC Fight Night in London has lost its opening bout.
On Saturday, UFC officials confirmed that Nasrat Haqparast has been ruled medically ineligible to compete and his fight against Nad Narimani has been pulled from the card.
“Based on advice from the UFC medical team on Saturday morning, Nasrat Haqparast was deemed unfit to fight due to an infectious eye condition and his bout against Nad Narimani has been cancelled,” UFC officials said in a statement.
The UFC Fight Night card will move forward with 10 fights with the first bout at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.
As for Haqparast, he released a statement after it was determined that he would be unable to compete in his fight on Saturday.
News regarding my fight at UFC London. We’re sitting in the locker room and it’s just 1 hour left to the fight but unfortunately the UFC doctors stopped my fight. I got an eye infection on fight week, got 3 different medications and from day to day it became worst. I had sunglasses on on the official weigh ins to not show my infected eye and still try to fight. We tried everything possible to deliver the best performance of my life. I had the best fight camp in my life with my big brothers @hhiidro @firas_zahabi and @yasserhirch. I believe that everything happens for a reason, if you trust in god, you know thats everything happens for good. I have the best coaches , brother and supporters that why we gonna reach the top of this sport. Thank you to @seanshelby and the @ufc for this amazing week they really tried everything to make this fight possible. @kings_mma @aliabdelaziz000
