HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC Fight Night 172 London Results

featuredUFC London: Werdum vs. Volkov Live Results and Fight Stats

Fabricio Werdum UFC 216

featuredEven at 40 Years of Age, Fabricio Werdum Not Even Thinking About Retirement

Fabricio Werdum - UFC weigh-in

featuredUFC London Weigh-in Results: Fabricio Werdum and Alexander Volkov Set for Heavyweight Showdown

Ronda Rousey UFC 193 scrum

featuredRonda Rousey Explains How to ‘Do the Right Thing’ During Hall of Fame Induction

UFC In London Scraps Opening Fight Due to Medically Ineligible Fighter

March 17, 2018
NoNo Comments

UFC Fight Night in London has lost its opening bout. 

On Saturday, UFC officials confirmed that Nasrat Haqparast has been ruled medically ineligible to compete and his fight against Nad Narimani has been pulled from the card.

“Based on advice from the UFC medical team on Saturday morning, Nasrat Haqparast was deemed unfit to fight due to an infectious eye condition and his bout against Nad Narimani has been cancelled,” UFC officials said in a statement.

The UFC Fight Night card will move forward with 10 fights with the first bout at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.

As for Haqparast, he released a statement after it was determined that he would be unable to compete in his fight on Saturday.

News regarding my fight at UFC London. We’re sitting in the locker room and it’s just 1 hour left to the fight but unfortunately the UFC doctors stopped my fight. I got an eye infection on fight week, got 3 different medications and from day to day it became worst. I had sunglasses on on the official weigh ins to not show my infected eye and still try to fight. We tried everything possible to deliver the best performance of my life. I had the best fight camp in my life with my big brothers @hhiidro @firas_zahabi and @yasserhirch. I believe that everything happens for a reason, if you trust in god, you know thats everything happens for good. I have the best coaches , brother and supporters that why we gonna reach the top of this sport. Thank you to @seanshelby and the @ufc for this amazing week they really tried everything to make this fight possible. @kings_mma @aliabdelaziz000

A post shared by Nasrat Haqparast (@nasrat_mma) on

“We’re sitting in the locker room and it’s just one hour left to the fight but unfortunately the UFC doctors stopped my fight,” Haqparast wrote on Instagram. “I got an eye infection on fight week, got three different medications and from day to day it became worst. I had sunglasses on on the official weigh ins to not show my infected eye and still try to fight.

“We tried everything possible to deliver the best performance of my life.”

 

 

 

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC Fight Night 129: Santiago, Chile
Bellator 200: London
UFC Fight Night 130: Liverpool
UFC Fight Night 131: Utica, N.Y.
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA