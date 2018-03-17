UFC In London Scraps Opening Fight Due to Medically Ineligible Fighter

UFC Fight Night in London has lost its opening bout.

On Saturday, UFC officials confirmed that Nasrat Haqparast has been ruled medically ineligible to compete and his fight against Nad Narimani has been pulled from the card.

“Based on advice from the UFC medical team on Saturday morning, Nasrat Haqparast was deemed unfit to fight due to an infectious eye condition and his bout against Nad Narimani has been cancelled,” UFC officials said in a statement.

The UFC Fight Night card will move forward with 10 fights with the first bout at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.

As for Haqparast, he released a statement after it was determined that he would be unable to compete in his fight on Saturday.

“We’re sitting in the locker room and it’s just one hour left to the fight but unfortunately the UFC doctors stopped my fight,” Haqparast wrote on Instagram. “I got an eye infection on fight week, got three different medications and from day to day it became worst. I had sunglasses on on the official weigh ins to not show my infected eye and still try to fight.

“We tried everything possible to deliver the best performance of my life.”