UFC Houston Post-Fight Presser: Korean Zombie, Bermudez, Herrig, and Vick (video)
(Courtesy of UFC)
Watch the UFC Fight Night 104 post-fight press conference featuring Chan Sung Jung (aka The Korean Zombie), Felice Herrig, Dennis Bermudez, and James Vick.
Feb 05, 201712 Views
UFC president Dana White discussed the aftermath of UFC Fight Night 104, saying Jessica Andrade has earned a title shot.