UFC Houston: Bermudez vs. Korean Zombie Main Event Weigh-in Staredown Video

(Courtesy of UFC)

Before No. 9 ranked Dennis Bermudez welcomes Chan Sung Jung back to the Octagon on Saturday night, they made it official at the weigh-in on Friday in Houston.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor: ‘UFC Can’t Stop Me’ From Boxing Floyd Mayweather

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram