UFC Honors the Victims and First Responders of Las Vegas Shooting (Video)

October 8, 2017
(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC president Dana White opened UFC 216 on Saturday night with a strong message about the Las Vegas tragedy that occurred last week. 

58 innocent people were murdered and approximately 500 more were injured at the Route 91 Music Festival, victims of a shooter that holed up in a hotel room across the street on the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay. 

Aside from the message at the opening, the UFC took the next several minutes of its pay-per-view event to honor the victims of the attack and the first responders that aided them. There were reportedly more than 1,500 first responders in attendance and at least six shooting victims. 

TRENDING > UFC Donating All Profits from Sale of Vegas Strong T-Shirts

If you missed it, you can watch the UFC’s tribute in the video above.

