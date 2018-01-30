UFC Heavyweight James Mulheron Suspended One Year by USADA

UFC heavyweight James Mulheron has been suspended for one year after violating the UFC’s anti-doping policy due to a failed drug test administered by USADA.

USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) made the announcement on Tuesday.

According to USADA, Mulheron tested positive for clomiphene and its metabolite, hydroxyclomiphene, following an out of competition drug test sample taken on Nov. 10, 2017. Mulheron was then provisionally suspended on Nov. 17 and pulled from his upcoming fight in Shanghai, China at the UFC Fight Night card scheduled there in November.

“Clomiphene is not approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) or the U.K. Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for use in the male population, as its use has not been thoroughly studied for safety and efficacy,” USADA officials said in the release. “Clomiphene also indirectly promotes the secretion of testosterone. Increasing testosterone, especially when combined with strength training, has been demonstrated to increase fat-free mass, muscle size, and strength in males, potentially leading to performance enhancement in sport.”

Clomiphene is the same drug that both Brock Lesnar and Jon Jones tested positive for in the past.

Mulheron’s suspension was made retroactive to Nov. 17, 2017, which was the date his provisional suspension began, which means he will be eligible to return to to action after Nov. 17, 2018.

Mulheron only had one fight in the UFC thus far after losing a unanimous decision to Justin Willis last July before his second bout was scrapped due to the positive drug test.