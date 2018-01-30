HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredRonda Rousey Officially Joins WWE, Makes First Appearance at Royal Rumble

featuredJacare Souza Blasts Derek Brunson with Head Kick, Finishes with Punches in UFC on FOX 27 Main Event

UFC on FOX 27 Live Results

featuredUFC on FOX 27: Jacare vs. Brunson 2 Full Results and Live Fight Stats

Matt Brown - UFC 206

featuredMatt Brown on Carlos Condit: ‘I Think I’m Going to Go In There and I’m Going to Walk Through Him’

UFC Heavyweight James Mulheron Suspended One Year by USADA

January 30, 2018
NoNo Comments

UFC heavyweight James Mulheron has been suspended for one year after violating the UFC’s anti-doping policy due to a failed drug test administered by USADA.

USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) made the announcement on Tuesday.

According to USADA, Mulheron tested positive for clomiphene and its metabolite, hydroxyclomiphene, following an out of competition drug test sample taken on Nov. 10, 2017. Mulheron was then provisionally suspended on Nov. 17 and pulled from his upcoming fight in Shanghai, China at the UFC Fight Night card scheduled there in November. 

“Clomiphene is not approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) or the U.K. Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for use in the male population, as its use has not been thoroughly studied for safety and efficacy,” USADA officials said in the release. “Clomiphene also indirectly promotes the secretion of testosterone. Increasing testosterone, especially when combined with strength training, has been demonstrated to increase fat-free mass, muscle size, and strength in males, potentially leading to performance enhancement in sport.”

Clomiphene is the same drug that both Brock Lesnar and Jon Jones tested positive for in the past. 

Mulheron’s suspension was made retroactive to Nov. 17, 2017, which was the date his provisional suspension began, which means he will be eligible to return to to action after Nov. 17, 2018.

Mulheron only had one fight in the UFC thus far after losing a unanimous decision to Justin Willis last July before his second bout was scrapped due to the positive drug test. 

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA