UFC Heavyweight Champ Stipe Miocic Inks Endorsement Deal with Cub Cadet

Stipe Miocic is determined to give Conor McGregor a run for his money.

On Monday, Miocic added Cub Cadet to his growing list of endorsement deals as the UFC heavyweight champion partners with a company based out of his hometown of Cleveland, OH.

Cub Cadet produces a large line of outdoor power equipment including mowers, tractors and other types of machinery.

The deal with Cub Cadet comes just months after Miocic became the first UFC athlete to ink an individual endorsement contract with Modelo, who just recently became the official beer of the UFC.

“We have found great partners in Cub Cadet,” Miocic’s manager Jim Walter said on Monday when speaking to MMAWeekly. “They are extremely like minded and incredibly hard working. Cub Cadet is a privately held company headquartered in Cleveland, OH. Stipe is the most elite heavyweight of all time and Cub Cadet is the leading global manufacturer of outdoor power equipment. The synergy in brands is incredible and our partnership is a perfect fit.

“This is just the start. We are working together on a lot this year and couldn’t be more excited!”

Miocic has worked with dozens of local companies who supported him throughout his career as a staple of the Cleveland area.

Now with his career flourishing in the UFC as the longest reigning heavyweight champion in history, Miocic is adding more and more national brands to his resume.

Next up for Miocic will be arguably the biggest fight of his career when he takes on light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier in a super fight at UFC 226 in July pitting champion against champion to headline International Fight Week 2018.