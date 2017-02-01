UFC Heavyweight Becomes Second Fighter of the Day Flagged for Anti-Doping

Heavyweight Justin Ledet became the second UFC fighter on Wednesday flagged for a potential anti-doping violation.

Shortly after Ricardo Abreu was flagged for his second potential anti-doping violation, while still under suspension for his first violation, UFC officials issued a statement announcing Ledet’s potential violation.

“The UFC organization was formally notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed Justin Ledet of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an out-of-competition sample collection on January 12, 2017,” read the UFC statement.

“USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of this case. It is important to note that, under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, there is a full fair legal review process that is afforded to all athletes before any sanctions are imposed.

TRENDING > UFC Champ Amanda Nunes Issues Apology to Ronda Rousey

“Consistent with all previous potential anti-doping violations, additional information or UFC statements will be provided at the appropriate time as the process moves forward.”

Ledet (8-0, 1NC) hasn’t fought since submitting Mark Godbeer in November of 2016. He had been slated to meet Dmitriy Sosnovskiy at Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 104, but the fight was recently removed from the card.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram