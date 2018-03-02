UFC Heavyweight Azunna Anyanwu Suspended One Year by USADA for Doping Violation

UFC heavyweight Azunna Anyanwu has been suspended one year by USADA after testing positive for a banned substance from an out of competition drug test administered on Oct. 18, 2017.

According to USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency), Anyanwu tested positive for Furosemide, which is listed as a diuretic or masking agent on the WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) banned substances list.

The one year suspension is standard for that particular substance.

Anyanwu’s suspension started on Oct. 18, 2017 so he will be eligible to return to action as early as Oct. 18, 2018.

Anyanwu has only competed in the UFC on one occasion when he lost a split decision to fellow heavyweight Justin Ledet last September.