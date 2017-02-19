HOT OFF THE WIRE
Derrick Lewis

featuredDerrick Lewis Knocks Travis Browne Out (UFC Halifax Results)

UFC Halifax Lewis vs Browne Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 105: Lewis vs. Browne Live Results and Fight Stats

Fedor Emelianenko

featuredFedor vs. Matt Mitrione Bellator Bout Canceled

Georges St-Pierre

featuredDana White Confirms Georges St-Pierre Has Signed for UFC Return

UFC Halifax: Lewis vs. Browne Post-Fight Press Conference Replay

February 19, 2017
The winners of the UFC Fight Night Halifax main event and co-main event fielded questions from the media following Sunday’s event at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Canada.

