UFC Halifax: Lewis vs. Browne Post-Fight Press Conference Replay
(Video Courtesy of UFC)
The winners of the UFC Fight Night Halifax main event and co-main event fielded questions from the media following Sunday’s event at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Canada.
RELATED > UFC Fight Night 105: Lewis vs. Browne Live Results and Fight Stats
Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
Related Article
Feb 20, 201775 Views
Derrick Lewis continued his meteoric rise up the heavyweight ranks on Sunday night with a knockout of Travis Browne. So what's next?