UFC Halifax is Set with One Undercard Fighter Missing Weight (Weigh-in Results)

February 18, 2017
1 Comment

Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 105: Lewis vs. Browne official weigh-in was smooth sailing for all but one fighter. 

Sunday’s main event bout between Derrick Lewis and Travis Browne was all but a foregone conclusion at the weigh-in, as the two heavyweights stepped on the scale at 262 pounds and 241 pounds, respectively.

Derrick LewisAlthough Johny Hendricks has had trouble making weight on several occasions in the past, those times were all as a welterweight. In Halifax, he moves up to middleweight to face Hector Lombard. With the added 15 pounds, Hendricks had no issues on the scale, clocking in at 185.5 pounds.

Travis Browne UFC 203 weigh-inThe lone fighter to miss the target was Gina Mazany, who is a newcomer to the Octagon, making her promotional debut on short notice. Mazany agreed to step in and fight Sara McMann just two weeks ago when Liz Carmouche was forced to pull out of the fight due to injury.

Mazany stepped on the scale at 139.5 pounds, which is 3.5 pounds above the allowed 136-pound limit for a non-title fight. As a result, she will forfeit 20-percent of her fight purse to McMann, but the bout will still take place.

UFC Fight Night 105: Lewis vs. Browne Weigh-in Results

Main Card (on FS1)

  • Derrick Lewis (262) vs. Travis Browne (241)
  • Johnny Hendricks (185.5) vs. Hector Lombard (182)
  • Sam Sicilia (144) vs. Gavin Tucker (145)
  • Elias Theodorou (185.5) vs. Cezar Ferreira (186)
  • Sara McMann (135) vs. Gina Mazany (139.5)*
  • Paul Felder (155) vs. Alessandro Ricci (156)

Preliminary Card (on FS1)

  • Nordine Taleb (171) vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (170)
  • Carla Esparza (116) vs. Randa Markos (116)
  • Aiemann Zahabi (135) vs. Reginaldo Vieira (136)
  • Jack Marshman (184) vs. Thiago Santos (186)

Preliminary Card (on UFC Fight Pass)

  • Gerald Meerschaert (185) vs. Ryan Janes (185.5)

*Mazany was 3.5 pounds above the 136-pound limit

