UFC Goes to Edmonton for the First Time in September

April 27, 2017
UFC announced on Thursday that it would hold its first event in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, on Sept. 9. UFC 216 will be held at Rogers Place, making Edmonton the 10th Canadian city to host a UFC event.

“We are thrilled to hold our first pay-per-view event in Edmonton,” Joe Carr, UFC Senior Vice President, Head of International and Content said. “Fans have long been asking us to bring the Octagon back to Alberta, and we can’t wait to deliver a blockbuster event at state-of-the-art Rogers Place this September.”

“Edmonton is a great sports city and what we’ve been able to accomplish, and the energy and excitement we’ve been able to bring to Rogers Place is truly remarkable,” Bob Nicholson, Oilers Entertainment Group CEO & Vice Chair added. “I can’t think of a better way to celebrate our one year anniversary and say thank you to fans in Edmonton and across Western Canada than by bringing a championship UFC fight to Rogers Place.”

Since 2008, UFC has held events in nine different Canadian locations: Calgary, Halifax, Montreal, Ottawa, Quebec City, Saskatoon, Toronto, Vancouver, and Winnipeg.

