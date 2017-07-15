HOT OFF THE WIRE
Joanne Calderwood misses weight in Scotland

UFC Glasgow Set After Weigh-ins, but Joanne Calderwood Misses Weight

July 15, 2017
Though the Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather press tour stole much of its lead-up thunder, UFC Fight Night 113: Nelson vs. Ponzinibbio landed in Glasgow, Scotland, this week.

The fight card is now official after Gunnar Nelson, Santiago Ponzinibbio, and the rest of the fighters slated for Sunday’s fight card weighed in.

Nelson, always an exciting fighter, is trying to add to back-to-back wins and continue his ascent of the welterweight ranks after current title contender Demian Maia slowed his momentum in late 2015. Ponzinibbio, however, has a hot hand as well, winning his four most recent bouts. He is looking to make a major move in the UFC welterweight rankings and dislodge Nelson from his spot at No. 8.

Neither main eventer had any issues with the scale. The same couldn’t be said for the co-headliner.

Joanne Calderwood misses weight in ScotlandThe UFC Glasgow co-main event features Scotland’s own Joanne Calderwood and rising star Cynthia Calvillo. Unfortunately for Calderwood, however, she couldn’t make weight for the fight.

Despite stripping down, Calderwood was still 2 pounds over the allowed non-title fight limit of 116 pounds for the strawweight contest. Calvillo had no such issues, hitting the mark of 116 pounds.

Although Calderwood missed weight, Calvillo agreed to a 118-pound catchweight bout. She will also receive 20-percent of Calderwood’s fight purse as compensation for the Scottish fighter missing weight.

UFC Fight Night 113: Nelson vs. Ponzinibbio Weigh-in Results

Main Card (3 p.m. ET / Noon PT on FS1)

  • Gunnar Nelson (170) vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (171)
  • Joanne Calderwood (118) vs. Cynthia Calvillo (116)*
  • Stevie Ray (155) vs. Paul Felder (154)
  • Jack Marshman (185) vs. Ryan Janes (185)
  • Khalil Rountree (203) vs. Paul Craig (204)
  • James Mulheron (240) vs. Justin Willis (264)

Preliminary Card (1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on FS1)

  • Danny Roberts (170) vs. Bobby Nash (170)
  • Alexandre Pantoja (125) vs. Neil Seery (125)
  • Charlie Ward (169) vs. Galore Bofando (170)
  • Danny Henry (155) vs. Daniel Teymur (155)

Preliminary Card (Noon ET / 9 a.m. PT on UFC Fight Pass)

  • Brett Johns (135) vs. Albert Morales (134)
  • Leslie Smith (135) vs. Amanda Lemos (134)

*Calderwood missed weight. Fight will continue as a 118-pound catchweight bout.

(Photo courtesy of UFC)

