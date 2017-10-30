FREE Freaky Fight: Hong-man Choi vs Kaoklai Kaennorsing

               

October 30, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Horror movies all stick to a certain set of tropes. Just ask the kids from the “Scream” franchise. The same is true of any good Japanese Freaky Fight, and the first rule of which is to showcase an insane weight discrepancy.

Just witness this K-1 fight between Hong-man Choi and Kaoklai Kaennorsing. Even though Choi stands 7-foot-2 and Kaennorsing barely scratched 5-foot-11, that didn’t stop them from meeting at the K-1 World Grand Prix in Seoul, South Korea in 2005.

TRENDING > Georges St-Pierre Avenges Loss to Matt Serra (UFC 217 Free Fight)

Happy Halloween! The annual Freaky Fights countdown on UFC FIGHT PASS is here! Check out the full Freaky Fights 2017 countdown on UFC FIGHT PASS this Halloween!

