HOT OFF THE WIRE
Demetrious Johnson

featuredUFC Flyweight Champ Demetrious Johnson Sidelined for Several Months

Jose Aldo vs Max Holloway

featuredJose Aldo and Max Holloway Butt Heads Over Nixing of UFC 208 Bout

Conor McGregor UFC 205 presser

featuredConor McGregor, Sportsperson of the Year, Addresses ‘Lengthy’ Break

Urijah Faber

featuredUrijah Faber Celebrates Retirement by Sitting Atop UFC on FOX 22 Fighter Salaries

UFC Flyweight Champ Demetrious Johnson Sidelined for Several Months

December 22, 2016
1 Comment

UFC flyweight champion Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson won’t require surgery for a recent knee injury, but he will be out of action for the next several months.

Johnson defended his title for the ninth time at The Ultimate Fighter 24 Finale, defeating Tim Elliot by unanimous decision. If he successfully defends the belt in his next outing, Johnson will have tied Anderson Silva‘s record for the most consecutive title defenses in UFC history with ten.

Odds are good that he will achieve that record, but when it will happen is an entirely different story.

demetrious-johnson-ufc197-post-750

After defeating Elliott, Johnson revealed that he injured his right knee in the fight, believing that he might have suffered a partial tear of his lateral collateral ligament (LCL).

Following a recent MRI, Johnson did not injure his LCL, but suffered a tear in his popliteus muscle, according to a report by MMAFighting.com.

Although Johnson is hoping to avoid surgery and expects the injury to heal on its own in three to five weeks, he doesn’t intend to fight again any time soon.

TRENDING > Jose Aldo and Max Holloway Butt Heads Over Nixing of UFC 208 Bout

“I am going to let this heal and not rush back in there,” he told MMAFighting, saying he’d like to return “maybe April or may, but if my injury needs more time, I’ll let it heal.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

CainVelasquezDSC_6388UFN14 750x370

Joe Rogan Lists Cain Velasquez’ Top 8 M...

Dec 21, 2016No Comments97 Views

Joe Rogan counts down the Ultimate 8 performances from former heavyweight champ Cain Velasquez before he battles Fabricio Verdum a second time at UFC 207.

UFC 206 Special Presentation on FOX

UFC 206 Airs for Free on Bi...

In a surprise move, the Ultimate Fighting Championship is

Dec 21, 2016
Jose Aldo vs Max Holloway

Jose Aldo and Max Holloway ...

Jose Aldo and Max Holloway are butting heads over

Dec 21, 2016
King Mo vs Satoshi Ishii - Bellator 169

Bellator 169 Fight Highligh...

Check out some of the best moments of Bellator

Dec 21, 2016
  • Ray D.

    No big deal. Not like there was anybody knocking to take away his title any time soon.

               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 207: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 103: Phoenix
UFC on FOX 23: Denver
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
UFC 209: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA