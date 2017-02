UFC Fighters Pick the Super Bowl: Pats, Falcons, or Brown Nosing the Boss?

(Courtesy of UFC)

Some of the stars from UFC Fight Night Houston and around the UFC — including Tyron Woodley, Donald Cerrone, and Julianna Pena — make their picks for the Super Bowl.

Who’s got the Patriots? Who’s got the Falcons? And who is brown nosing UFC president Dana White?

