UFC Fighters Bring Politics and Religion to the Cage? ‘Keep That Stuff at Home’

July 2, 2015
It’s not uncommon for an athlete to thank their God following a win in any sport. Mixed martial arts is no different.

Former lightweight titleholder Benson Henderson’s first comments following a win are, “I can do all things through Christ.” But that type of homage isn’t want UFC president Dana White discourages.

Following his UFC Fight Night 70 knockout win over Lyoto Machida, middleweight contender Yoel Romero delivered a sermon urging America to “wake up.”

“What happened to you USA? What happened to you? What’s going on? You forget that the best of the best of the world, the name is Jesus Christ. What happened to you? Wake up USA,” Romero said during his post-fight interview.

“Go for Jesus, not forget Jesus, people,” he said. But some heard him say something different, something vastly different that changes the context of his comments completely.

A number of people thought Romero said, “Go for Jesus, not for gay Jesus, people,” referencing the recent Supreme Court ruling that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide.

Dana White“I know he didn’t say that. I know he didn’t say it. Everyone knows he didn’t say that,” White told MMAFighting.com.

White, however, believes fighters should talk about their fights in post-fight interviews and leave their religious and political views at home. But he doesn’t think what Romero said was controversial.

“It wasn’t controversial at all, but the reality is this: you just won the biggest fight of your career. You know? America doesn’t want to hear your thoughts on Jesus. Keep that stuff at home: religion, politics, and all that stuff,” he said.

“When you’re out there fighting and you’re being interviewed, they want to hear about the fight. It’s awesome that you love Jesus. Love Jesus all you want. You just don’t have to do it publicly,” added the UFC president.

“If you’d just keep that stuff… talk about your fight. People don’t want to be preached to.”

  • Hyperbole

    People that heard “gay Jesus” out of his speech were probably looking to be offended and heard what they wanted to hear and commenced with the butthurt. No pun intended. I’m sure he was alluding to gay marriage, but he never outright said it, so let’s not put words in a guys mouth who has trouble with the language anyway. Though i also roll my eyes at the jeebus praise after a sporting win, for White to basically tell them to shut it and do it at home seems a little heavy handed. It’ll be interesting if the Dagestanis (oh, I’m sorry- “Russians”) start praising Allah what his take will be. And the ones who criticize Yoel for being a Jesus Freak will be the ones defending the Allah Nuts.

    • Hurricane Polk

      Gay and Atheist Mafia hard at work?

  • taylor2008

    WOW! Whether he said it that way or not that is HIS choice! It amazes me with our constitution and rights that we cant say what we think anymore. I am NOT anti-gay what so ever. To each their own, but our country is turning into a bunch of pansies. Oh someone said something a bit out of line and it hurt my feelings. Sorry to say but our constitution and rights are being trampled on by certain people. This country is going down hill fast!

    • George Sperry

      You Have a very common misconception of what free speech means.
      The Bill of rights is directed at the government and so starts “Congress shall make no law…”
      Free speech means that the government cannot arrest you for your political views or statements, commonly called sedition.

      The first amendment does not mean you can say anything you like, if it did you wouldn’t have libel/slander suits.
      As right wing radio has proliferated it has spread this common belief that free speech means you can insult anyone you like at anytime you like and the government will protect you. That is nonsense.

      • taylor2008

        I wasnt saying that you can call anyone anything that you like or say what you want. I am tired of one side saying something, but when you counter it you are being bad.

        Libel and slander suits are complete BULL! Its for cowards that cant take it. If some black guy called me a whitey honky cracker, it wouldnt bother me what so ever. That person threatens my family…then he has a major problem on his hands.

        People are soft today. Boohoo someone called me a name I want to sue them. You threaten someone or do harm to someone that is different….but get some backbone and take name calling. Too many pansies these days. And I do NOT listen to any right wing radio. If you want to bring politics into it I am game!

        • Jeffrey Tackett

          Speech isn’t free in private organizations. You adhere to their policies, or they don’t have to employ you. Period.

    • sintheticreality2

      You can say whatever you want. Me, personally, as a viewer, though, I don’t give a f— about your politics or your religion or whatever. I’m watching fighters fight. That’s all I care about as a viewer. The second I hear someone rambling about Jesus in their post-fight interview I just change the channel or close the video because it’s nonsense and everyone else watching knows it’s nonsense. Talk about the fight.

  • DirtyLary

    Silly zealots.

  • Ron Wheeler

    For about the first time ever, I fully agree with Dana White.

  • Claude mokbel

    People pay for fights to see fights.Not to hear some idiot talking about a mythological religion that is all made up

    • Inge Bowman

      well when you become a championship fighter you can thanks Satan your father for all your wins.Stop being a cry baby libtard about it

  • Inge Bowman

    Yes you do have to do it publicly Dana White.and a;so its called free speech libtards

               

