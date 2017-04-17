UFC Fighter Michael Graves Released Following Arrest for Battery

HOT OFF THE WIRE
April 17, 2017
1 Comment

Following his removal from a UFC fight card following arrest on a battery charge, Michael Graves has been released from his UFC contract.

Graves had been slated to face Sergio Moraes on Nov. 19 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, but was pulled from the fight card after being charged with Battery – Family Violence, a misdemeanor. He was arrested on Oct. 1 in Atlanta, Ga.

Michael Graves vs. Kamaru Usman - TUF 21Following his arrest and removal from the fight card, the UFC launched a third-party investigation, as Graves’ arrest represented a potential UFC Fight Conduct Policy violation. Upon the completion of the investigation, the UFC decided to release Graves from his contract.

“As a potential violation of the UFC Fighter Conduct Policy, the UFC organization temporarily barred Graves from competition pending the completion of a third-party investigation. Based on the findings of this thorough review and investigation, UFC has advised Graves that he has been released from his contract effective immediately,” read a UFC statement on the matter.

TRENDING > Expect a More Mature Jon Jones in UFC Return

“UFC requires all athletes to act in an ethical and responsible manner, as mandated by the UFC Fighter Conduct Policy. UFC holds its athletes to the highest standard and will continue to take appropriate action if and when warranted.”

Graves, 26, made his way to the Octagon via The Ultimate Fighter: American Top Team vs. Blackzilians. His professional record is currently 6-0-1 following a majority draw with Bojan Veličković at UFC 201.

  • TheCerealKiller

    What took so long?

               

