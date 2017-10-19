UFC Fighter Lyman Good Files Lawsuit Against Supplement Company Over Tainted Product

UFC welterweight Lyman Good is fighting back after he was suspended for six months after testing positive for a banned substance that was found in a contaminated supplement he was taking.

USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) handed Good the sanction after he tested position for 1-androstenedione in a sample that was given in October 2016. Good received a lesser suspension after USADA tested the supplement provided by the fighter that proved it contained an illegal substance that was not included in the ingredients.

Now Good is taking the supplement company to court with a new lawsuit that’s been filed as well as the store where he bought the product.

As first reported by TMZ, Good filed the lawsuit in New York where he took aim at both Gaspari Nutrition, who produces the vitamin supplement called Anavite that later tested positive for the banned substance, as well as Vitamin Shoppe where he purchased the product.

Good claims in the lawsuit that Gaspari intentially added the illegal substance to “increase sales in the competitive dietary supplements industry.” Good is seeking damages on numerous claims in the lawsuit while stating that the positive drug test and subsequent suspension have hurt his reputation in the fight industry.

Back in April, USADA officials confirmed Good’s six-month suspension for the doping violation while also noting that the supplement he provided was tested at a WADA [World Anti-Doping Agency] laboratory and discovered the 1-androstenedione, which was not listed on the product’s ingredients label.

The product that Good used has now been added to USADA’s high risk supplement list provided to all athletes.

