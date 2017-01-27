UFC Fighter Flagged for Anti-Doping Violation While Under Suspension

UFC welterweight George Sullivan is currently serving out the final days of a one-year suspension for testing positive to banned substances. His suspension for that infraction expires on Jan. 31, but the 35-year-old was flagged for a second time.

Sullivan (17-5, 1 NC) was scheduled to face Randy Brown (9-1) on Feb. 11 at UFC 208, but was removed from the fight card after another potential anti-doping violation. The UFC released a statement on Thursday about the situation.

“The UFC organization was formally notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed George Sullivan of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an out-of-competition sample collection taken on January 14, 2017,” read the release.

“Sullivan is currently serving a one year suspension under the UFC Anti-Doping Program, for his use of a product containing the prohibited substance Insulin Growth Factor -1 (IGF-1). Sullivan was due to end his current suspension on January 31, 2017, and compete on the UFC 208 card in Brooklyn, New York, against Randy Brown. However, USADA has provisionally suspended Sullivan based on the new potential anti-doping violation, and the UFC has removed Sullivan from the UFC 208 card,” the fighter promotion said in the statement. “The UFC is currently seeking a replacement to face Randy Brown.”

TRENDING > Ronda Rousey Takes Active Role in Standing Rock, Dakota Pipeline Protest

Sullivan is a five-fight UFC veteran with a 3-2 record inside the Octagon. He was knocked out in his last outing by Alexander Yakovlev.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram