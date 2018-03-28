UFC Fighter Amanda Lemos Suspended 2 Years by USADA for Doping Infraction

HOT OFF THE WIRE
March 28, 2018
UFC women’s bantamweight competitor Amanda Lemos has been suspended two years after testing positive for steroids from an out of competition drug test administered by USADA last year.

USADA officials confirmed on Wednesday that Lemos tested positive for stanozolol and its metabolite 16β-hydroxystanozolol from a test administered on Nov. 8, 2017.

Stanozolol is an anabolic steroid and banned at all times by USADA, who adapted the banned substances list from WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency).

Based on the date of her test, Lemos would be eligible to return to action past Nov. 8, 2019.

Lemos has only competed in the UFC one time when she suffered a TKO loss to Leslie Smith at the UFC Fight Night event in Glasgow, Scotland last July. 

               

