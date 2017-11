UFC Fight Night: Werdum vs. Tybura Main Event Preview

(Courtesy of UFC)

Take a look inside the Fight Night Sydney main event between No. 2 heavyweight Fabricio Werdum and No. 8 Marcin Tybura. UFC Fight Night: Werdum vs Tybura goes down this Saturday.

