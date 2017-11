UFC Fight Night Sydney: Media Day Face-Offs

(Courtesy of UFC)

Check out the media day face-offs featuring the stars of Fight Night Sydney: Werdum vs Tybura before the fights this Saturday on FS1.

TRENDING > Cris Cyborg Defends Women’s Featherweight Title Against Holly Holm at UFC 219

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram