UFC Fight Night Stockholm Weigh-In Replay

(Courtesy of UFC)

The 24 fighters competing on Sunday’s UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs. Teixeira fight card officially weighed in at Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden. See how the athletes looked on the scales and watch them face-off with their opponents.

