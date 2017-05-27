UFC Fight Night Stockholm Q&A Featuring Stefan Struve and Jimi Manuwa Replay

(Courtesy of UFC)

Heavyweight Stefan Struve and light heavyweight contender Jimi Manuwa fielded questions from the fans in Stockholm on Saturday prior to the Fight Night Stockholm weigh-in. Hear what they had to say in this replay.

