UFC Fight Night Phoenix: Rodriguez vs. Penn Weigh-In Replay

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

The 24 fighters competing on Sunday’s UFC Fight Night 103 fight card in Phoenix officially weighed in on Saturday at the Talking Stick Resort. See how the fighters looked on the scales and watch them go face-to-face with their opponents.

TRENDING > Comeback Set as BJ Penn and Yair Rodriguez Make Weight (Weigh-in Results)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram