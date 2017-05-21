HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC Fight Night Mexico City Draws Flyweight Headliner

May 21, 2017
The recently announced UFC Fight Night event slated for Aug. 5 in Mexico City now has a headlining bout.

The flyweight division, despite rumors of its demise, will take center stage in Mexico City as rising contenders Sergio Pettis and Brandon Moreno will square off in the main event. UFC officials announced the bout on Sunday.

Pettis (15-2) is the younger brother of former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis. He has made a name for himself in his own right, amassing a 6-2 record in the Octagon. 

Sergio Pettis UFC Phoenix Post ScrumPettis enters the fight with Moreno ranked No. 6 in the UFC flyweight division, riding a three-fight winning streak over the likes of Chris Cariaso, Chris Kelades, and John Moraga. 

Moreno (14-3) is newer to the Octagon than Pettis with only three UFC bouts to his credit, but he’s been no less impressive.

He made his way to the Octagon via the 24th Season of The Ultimate Fighter, losing his bid on the show to win a shot at the belt. Moreno has since gone on to defeat Louis Smolka, Ryan Benoit, and Dustin Ortiz under the UFC banner. He is currently ranked No. 7 in the division.

The winner of Pettis vs. Ortiz will take a huge leap toward a shot at flyweight kingpin Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson.

