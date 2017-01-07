HOT OFF THE WIRE
MMAWeekly 2016 Reader's Choice Awards

featuredVote for the 2016 MMAWeekly Reader’s Choice MMA Awards!

Brock Lesnar - UFC 200

featuredBrock Lesnar Adds USADA Suspension to Nevada Sanctions

Ronda Rousey

featuredRonda Rousey Towers Over UFC 207 Fighter Salaries

Urijah Faber and Cody Garbrandt

featuredUrijah Faber Exclusive: Cody Garbrandt is Destined to be the Greatest (video)

UFC Fight Night London Snags Top 10 Light Heavyweight Showdown

January 7, 2017
No Comments

UFC Fight Night 108, which is slated for March 18 in London, has landed a battle between two Top 10 light heavyweights.

No. 5 ranked Jimi Manuwa will get a hometown fight against No. 9 ranked Corey Anderson when the UFC returns to O2 Arena in London. Although UFC officials have yet to announce the bout, sources confirmed the fight first reported by FloCombat on Saturday. 

Jimi ManuwaManuwa (16-2) made an immediate impact on the division upon his UFC arrival in 2012, reeling off three consecutive victories. He has stumbled in two of his four most recent bouts, losing to Alexander Gustafsson and Anthony “Rumble” Johnson. 

The American-born Englishman most recently scored an impressive victory by knocking out Ovince Saint Preux at UFC 204 in Manchester. 

TRENDING > After Helping Ronda Rousey Train, Raquel Pennington Sidelined by Surgery

Anderson (9-2), meanwhile, bounced back from a loss to former light heavyweight champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua by stopping Sean O’Connell in the second round of their fight at UFC Fight Night 102 in Albany, N.Y., in December.

The promotion has yet to announce a headliner for the March 18 fight card.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Jon Jones

Jon Jones: Ronda Rousey is Always Going To Be...

Jan 07, 2017No Comments18 Views

Jon Jones believes that Ronda Rousey will always be an "absolute legend." That's not to say that he agrees with those that think she should retire.

jimmie-rivera-ufconfox18-post-press-750

Jimmie Rivera Says He’...

Despite the UFC announcing a new opponent for Jimmie

Jan 07, 2017
Raquel Pennington

After Helping Ronda Rousey ...

Coming off of the biggest victory of her career,

Jan 07, 2017
UFC Fight Night 85: Hunt vs. Mir Results and Live Fight Analytics

Best UFC Knockouts of 2016:...

2016 had its fair share of knockout finishes in

Jan 07, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 103: Phoenix
Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen
UFC on FOX 23: Denver
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night 106: Las Vegas
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 107: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 108: London
UFC PPV in Anaheim (Aug. 5)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA