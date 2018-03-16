UFC Fight Night London: Jimi Manuwa vs. Jan Błachowicz – Jimmy Smith Preview

HOT OFF THE WIRE
March 16, 2018
(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC commentator Jimmy Smith breaks down the UFC Fight Night London light heavyweight co-main event between Jimi Manuwa and Jan Blachowicz.

Manuwa (17-3) hopes to get back in the win column and rebound from a loss in his last outing, while Blachowicz (21-7) looks to climb up the 205-pound ranks with a win.

The bout is a rematch. The two fought for the first time in April 2015 with Manuwa winning by unanimous decision in Blachowicz’ home country of Poland. It was the only fight in Manuwa’s career that went the distance.  This time, Blachowicz will travel to Manuwa’s backyard, hoping to flip the script.

Manuwa, a Londoner, last fought in July, losing to Volkan Oezdemir by knockout. He’ll have a hometown crowd on his side at the O2 Arena. Blachowicz is riding a two-fight winning streak and hopes to extend it on Saturday. He last fought in December, defeating Jared Cannonier by unanimous decision.

Tune in Saturday on MMAWeekly.com for UFC London: Werdum vs. Volkov Live Results and Fight Stats, The first bout is scheduled to begin at 1:45 p.m. ET / 10:45 a.m. PT.

               

