UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Hunt is Official; Joseph Benavidez, More Join Fight Card

Derrick Lewis revealed on Monday that he would be fighting Mark Hunt at UFC Fight Night 110 on Sunday, June 11, in Auckland, New Zealand.

UFC officials on Thursday confirmed the fight, noting that it would headline the promotion’s return to Auckland. In addition to confirming Lewis vs. Hunt, officials revealed several other bouts for the fight card, which will take place on Saturday, June 10 in the U.S. due to the time difference.

Top ranked flyweight Joseph Benavidez (25-4) will put his six-fight winning streak on the line against rising star Ben Nguyen (17-6), who has gone 3-1 in his first four UFC bouts.

Aussie middleweight Daniel Kelly (13-1) is on a four-fight winning streak, coming off of a win over Rashad Evans. He’ll be looking to crash into the middleweight rankings if he can get past Derek Brunson (16-5), who sits at No. 9 in the 185-pound division.

In addition to Benavidez vs. Nguyen, another flyweight fight joins the card with John Moraga (16-6) squaring off with UFC newbie Ashkan Mokhtarian (13-1), a top Aussie flyweight prospect.

