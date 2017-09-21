UFC Fight Night Japan Weigh-in Video: Mizuto Hirota Looked Uneasy on the Scale

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC Fight Night 117: Saint Preux vs. Okami is official after the fighters took to the scale on Thursday to weigh-in. While nearly everyone made weight, there was one notable exception, Mizuto Hirota.

The Japanese fighter stepped on the scale looking gaunt and drained. He is supposed to fight Charles Rosa in a featherweight fight on Friday at Saitama Super Arena. Hirota, however, stepped on the scale at 150 pounds, unable to get anywhere near the 146-pound limit for the non-title fight.

Hirota was bent over on the scale, his body language expressing his exhaustion. Later reports indicated that he had a hard time standing straight and that UFC officials had to assist him at the weigh-in.

Follow along on Friday on MMAWeekly.com for full UFC Fight Night 117: Saint Preux vs. Okami Live Results and Fight Stats from Japan.

