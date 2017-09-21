UFC Fight Night Japan Weigh-in Face-Offs Get a Little Chippy (Video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

With UFC Fight Night 117: Saint Preux vs. Okami set to go down on Friday at Saitama Super Arena in Japan, the fighters faced off in front of the cameras at Thursday’s weigh-in.

Only one fighter had trouble on the scale, Mizuto Hirota, and he certainly looked a little wobbly during the face-offs.

TRENDING > If Garbrandt or Dillashaw Pulls Out of UFC 217, Dominick Cruz is Ready and Willing

Check out the above video for the fighter staredowns, and tune in on Friday on MMAWeekly.com for full UFC Fight Night 117: Saint Preux vs. Okami Live Results and Fight Stats from Japan.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram