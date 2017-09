UFC Fight Night Japan Media Day Face-Offs Video

(Courtesy of UFC)

The stars of Fight Night Japan faced off after Tuesday’s media day. No. 6 ranked light heavyweight Ovince Saint Preux welcomes Yushin Okami back to the Octagon on Friday.

