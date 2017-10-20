UFC Fight Night Gdansk Weigh-in Video

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch the UFC Fight Night Gdansk official weigh-in, which took place on Friday from Gdansk, Poland. Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone takes on unbeaten Darren Hill in the fight card’s main event on Saturday.

