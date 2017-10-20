               

UFC Fight Night Gdansk Weigh-in Video

October 20, 2017
(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch the UFC Fight Night Gdansk official weigh-in, which took place on Friday from Gdansk, Poland. Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone takes on unbeaten Darren Hill in the fight card’s main event on Saturday.

TRENDING > UFC Fighter Lyman Good Files Lawsuit Over Tainted Supplements

Be sure to tune in to MMAWeekly.com for UFC Fight Night 118: Cerrone vs. Till Live Results and Fight Stats. The fight card is topped by Cerrone vs. Till, but also features hometown hero Karolina Kowalkiewicz stepping into the Octagon opposite Jodie Esquibel. The first preliminary bout is slated to begin at 11:45 a.m. ET / 8:45 a.m. PT.

Check out the MMAWeekly.com Rumors page for more scheduled events and rumored fight cards.

