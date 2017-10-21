UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs. Till Pulls in Larger Crowd but Smaller Gate than Last Poland Card

The UFC returned to Poland on Saturday for the first time in two years with a main event that featured upstart welterweight Darren Till dishing out a TKO in the first round to Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

The raucous crowd in Poland was definitely loud throughout the night and as it turns out, more fans were in attendance than the last card that took place in Krakow in 2015.

Saturday’s event drew 11,138 fans in attendance, which topped the last card 10,000 fans in Krakow.

Unfortunately, the live gate for UFC Fight Night in Gdansk was slightly lower with $677,000 for Saturday’s card versus $720,000 for the debut show back in 2015.

Still it’s hard to deny that both fight cards for the UFC in Poland have been successful, which will likely bring the promotion back there again in the future.

