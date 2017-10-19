               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jon Jones UFC Kickoff

featuredDana White is No Longer Invested in Jon Jones

Georges St-Pierre at UFC 124

featuredDana White Doesn’t Believe Georges St-Pierre Would Retire After a Loss at UFC 217

Dana White and Ronda Rousey

featuredDana White: Ronda Rousey Doesn’t Get Enough Credit

featuredDana White Lays Out a Path to Conor McGregor vs. Georges St-Pierre

UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs. Till Face-Offs and a Few Words of Advice

October 19, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone looked like he just woke up as he stepped on the stage to face off with Darren Till on Thursday, but he must wake up happy because he was jovial when the two came face to face, even offering some advice to his young counterpart. 

“Loosen up, we don’t fight until Saturday,” said Cerrone with a smile on his face. 

Cerrone and Till headline Saturday’s fight card in Gdansk, Poland. The entire card streams live on UFC Fight Pass or you can follow along on MMAWeekly.com with our UFC Fight Night 118: Cerrone vs. Till Live Results and Fight Stats for live stats and results as the fights happen.

TRENDING > Dana White is No Longer Invested in Jon Jones

In addition to Cerrone vs. Till headlining the card, home country hero Karolina Kowalkiewicz squares off with former boxer Jodie Esquibel in the night’s co-main event. 

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Gdansk
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA