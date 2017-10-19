UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs. Till Face-Offs and a Few Words of Advice

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone looked like he just woke up as he stepped on the stage to face off with Darren Till on Thursday, but he must wake up happy because he was jovial when the two came face to face, even offering some advice to his young counterpart.

“Loosen up, we don’t fight until Saturday,” said Cerrone with a smile on his face.

Cerrone and Till headline Saturday’s fight card in Gdansk, Poland. The entire card streams live on UFC Fight Pass or you can follow along on MMAWeekly.com with our UFC Fight Night 118: Cerrone vs. Till Live Results and Fight Stats for live stats and results as the fights happen.

In addition to Cerrone vs. Till headlining the card, home country hero Karolina Kowalkiewicz squares off with former boxer Jodie Esquibel in the night’s co-main event.

