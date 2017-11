UFC Fight Night: Bisping vs. Gastelum Post-Fight Press Conference Replay

The big winners and marquee names from UFC Fight Night: Bisping vs. Gastelum fielded questions from the media following Saturday’s event in Shanghai, China. Hear what they had to say.

