UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs. Gastelum Main Card Staredowns (video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Check out the faceoffs from UFC Fight Night Fortaleza media day featuring the main card match-ups, including Vitor Belfort vs. Kelvin Gastelum, Shogun Rua vs. Gian Villante, Bethe Correia vs. Marion Reneau, and more.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Takes On UFC: ‘This is What I’m Owed Now. Pay Me’

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram