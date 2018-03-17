UFC Fight Night 127 Gate and Attendance Numbers from London

HOT OFF THE WIRE

March 17, 2018
The UFC octagon was in London, England on Saturday where The O2 Arena played host to UFC Fight Night 127. The event took place in front of a sold out crowd of 16,274 generating gate receipts totaling $2,028,431.

UFC Fight Night 127 London Fabricio Werdum vs. Alexander Volkov Fight PosterThose in attendance witnessed former Bellator MMA heavyweight titleholder Alexander Volkov knock out former UFC champion Fabricio Werdum in the fight card’s main event. Werdum won the first two rounds with takedowns and top control. The tide turned in the third round with Volkov opening up a cut under Werdum’s right eye. As the fight wore on, Werdum was unable to continually takes the Russian down. In the fourth frame, Volkov dropped Werdum with a right hand and finished him with strikes on the ground. It was the biggest win over Volkov’s career.

In the co-main event, Jan Błachowicz avenged a previous loss to Londoner Jimi Manuwa in light heavyweight action. Blachowicz knocked Manuwa down in the opening round with a combination. Manuwa weathered the storm and came back in the second frame to even the scorecards. In the third round, Blachowicz repeatedly landed his jab and neutralized Manuwa’s striking game. After three rounds, the judges scored the fight for Blachowicz by unanimous decision.

The 10-fight card featured three knockout finishes, four submission wins, and three fights that went the distance.

The next UFC event takes place on April 7 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The pay-per-view event, UFC 223, features two world title fights. Lightweight champion Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov will finally face off inside the care while womens’ strawweight champion Rose Namajunas puts her title on the line for the first time against former champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk in a rematch.

               

