UFC Fight Night 126: Cerrone vs. Medeiros Weigh-in Video

(Courtesy of UFC)
Watch the fighters step on the scale and make their UFC Fight Night 126 bouts official.
TRENDING > UFC KO of the Week: Donald Cerrone’s Head Kick Finish of Matt Brown
Donald Cerrone and Yancy Medeiros headline the UFC Fight Night 126 card in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, but there will also be a lot of eyes on home state hero Derrick Lewis. The 33-year-old UFC heavyweight resides in Cypress, Texas, and squares off with Marcin Tybura in the UFC Fight Night 126 co-main event. You can follow along on MMAWeeekly.com for full UFC Fight Night 126 live results and fight stats.