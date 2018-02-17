UFC Fight Night 126: Cerrone vs. Medeiros Weigh-in Video

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch the fighters step on the scale and make their UFC Fight Night 126 bouts official.

Donald Cerrone and Yancy Medeiros headline the UFC Fight Night 126 card in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, but there will also be a lot of eyes on home state hero Derrick Lewis. The 33-year-old UFC heavyweight resides in Cypress, Texas, and squares off with Marcin Tybura in the UFC Fight Night 126 co-main event. You can follow along on MMAWeeekly.com for full UFC Fight Night 126 live results and fight stats.