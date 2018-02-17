HOT OFF THE WIRE

UFC Fight Night 126: Cerrone vs. Medeiros Weigh-in Video

February 17, 2018
(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch the fighters step on the scale and make their UFC Fight Night 126 bouts official. 

TRENDING > UFC KO of the Week: Donald Cerrone’s Head Kick Finish of Matt Brown

Donald Cerrone and Yancy Medeiros headline the UFC Fight Night 126 card in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, but there will also be a lot of eyes on home state hero Derrick Lewis. The 33-year-old UFC heavyweight resides in Cypress, Texas, and squares off with Marcin Tybura in the UFC Fight Night 126 co-main event. You can follow along on MMAWeeekly.com for full UFC Fight Night 126 live results and fight stats.

               

