UFC Fight Night 126: Cerrone vs Medeiros Full Results and Live Fight Stats

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live analytics and the latest results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. The first UFC Fight Night 126 bout is scheduled to begin on Sunday, Feb. 18, at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to the Lone Star State for UFC Fight Night 126, which takes place at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Yancy Medeiros headline the UFC Fight Night 126 event in what promises to be an exciting bout and a pre-event contender for Fight of the Night. But there will also be a lot of eyes on home state hero Derrick Lewis. The 33-year-old UFC heavyweight resides in Cypress, Texas, and squares off with Marcin Tybura in the UFC Fight Night 126 co-main event. Both big men are coming off of losses in their latest bouts and are looking to make a move up the heavyweight top 10 rankings.

UFC Fight Night 126: Cerrone vs. Medeiros Full Results

