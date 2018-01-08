HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC St. Louis: Jeremy Stephens vs Dooho Choi (Daniel Cormier Preview)

January 8, 2018
UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier breaks down the intriguing UFC Fight Night St. Louis main event between Jeremy Stephens and Dooho Choi slated for Sunday, January 14 live on FS1.

Stephens (26-14) has constantly bounced back and forth between wins and losses during his UFC career, but one thing that has never been in question is his ability to excite a crowd. Stephens fights tooth and nail every time he sets foot in the Octagon, even if that ends up not playing to his favor. 

Always fighting the UFC’s cream of the crop and coming off of an impressive victory over former Strikeforce champion Gilbert Melendez, Stephens faces no drop-off in competition against Choi.

“The Korean Superboy” is coming off of a loss to perennial title contender Cub Swanson, but their’s was a Fight of the Night performance at UFC 206 that left fans salivating for more rounds. The loss to Swanson ended a 12-fight winning streak for Choi, who looks to start anew at UFC Fight Night 124.

               

