UFC Fight Night 125 Main and Co-Main Event Fighters Fail to Make Weight [UPDATED]

The UFC Fight Night 125 official weigh-ins are in the books, but not without several disappointments on the scale at Friday’s event.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida had no issues, easily making weight at 186 pounds for his middleweight non-title showdown with rising contender Eryk Anders. The same couldn’t be said for his opponent.

Anders tipped the scale at 187.9 pounds, but he wasn’t the only one who missed his mark. He does, however, have a last-minute opportunity to try and correct his weight.

According to veteran Brazilian reporter Guilherme Cruz of MMAFighting, Anders was given an additional hour to make weight because he is part of the main event, and the hotel he was staying in had issues with its hot water since last night, which is frequently a large part of how a fighter cuts the final few pounds.

UFC Belem updates: Eryk Anders was given an extra hour to try to make weight because it's the main event, and hotel had issues with hot water since last night. Dodson-Munhoz and Green-Prazeres will happen. — Guilherme Cruz (@guicruzzz) February 2, 2018

[UPDATE 10:15 a.m. ET] Given the additional hour, Anders eventually made weight, tipping the scale at 186 pounds, according to Cruz, who noted that the additional hour came after medical approval from a doctor and an agreement with Machida’s team.

Co-main eventer Pedro Munhoz was well outside of range for his bantamweight battle with John Dodson. When Munhoz stepped on the scale, it read 140 pounds, a full four pounds above the limit for a non-title fight. Dodson was on point at 135 pounds.

The disappointment doesn’t end there, however, as a third main card fighter, Michel Prazeres, was even further off than Munhoz. Prazeres was supposed to hit 156 pounds for his lightweight bout with Desmond Green, but weighed 161 pounds at the official weigh-in, five full pounds above his target weight.

Munhoz and Prazeres would also be allowed an additional hour to try and make weight, but were too far off the mark to safely do so.

Per Brazilian MMA Athletic Commission (CABMMA) rules, each of the offending fighters are to be fined 20-percent of their show money with half going to the fighter and half to the athletic commission. In addition, if any of the three who missed weight wins his bout, the opponent receives 20-percent of the offending fighter’s win bonus as well.

CABMMA officials, according to Cruz, have opted not to take their 10-percent penalty and are instead giving it to the fighters that made weight, at least in Dodson and Green’s cases.

At the time of publication, all three UFC Fight Night 125 bouts with fighters missing weight were expected to take place at on Saturday night in Belem, Brazil.

Update on UFC Belem fines: CABMMA has the right to take 10%, but decided not to, so Dodson and Green will full 20% (if the fights happen, it's not decided yet). If they lose to Munhoz and Prazeres, they will receive extra 20% from their opponents’ win money. Great move by CABMMA. — Guilherme Cruz (@guicruzzz) February 2, 2018

UFC Fight Night 125: Machida vs. Anders Weigh-in Results

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on FS1):

Lyoto Machida (186) vs. Eryk Anders (187.9)

John Dodson (135) vs. Pedro Munhoz (140)

Valentina Shevchenko (125) vs. Priscila Cachoeira (126)

Michel Prazeres (161) vs. Desmond Green (156)

Timothy Johnson (263) vs. Marcelo Golm (247)

Thiago “Marreta” Santos (185) vs. Anthony Smith (186)

Preliminary Card (8 p.m. ET on FS1):

Sergio Moraes (171) vs. Tim Means (171)

Alan Patrick (156) vs. Damir Hadzovic (156)

Douglas Silva de Andrade (135) vs. Marlon Vera (136)

Iuri Alcantara (136) vs. Joe Soto (135)

Early Preliminary Card (7 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass):