UFC Fight Night 125: Machida vs. Anders Weigh-in Replay

February 2, 2018
(Courtesy of UFC)

The 22 fighters competing on Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 125: Machida vs. Anders fight card ceremonially weighed in on Friday in Belem, Brazil.  Check out how the athletes looked on the scales and see them face-off with their opponents. 

UFC Fight Night 125: Machida vs. Anders Weigh-in Results

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on FS1):

  • Lyoto Machida (186) vs. Eryk Anders (187.9)
  • John Dodson (135) vs. Pedro Munhoz (140)CANCELED
  • Valentina Shevchenko (125) vs. Priscila Cachoeira (126)
  • Michel Prazeres (161) vs. Desmond Green (156)
  • Timothy Johnson (263) vs. Marcelo Golm (247)
  • Thiago “Marreta” Santos (185) vs. Anthony Smith (186)

Preliminary Card (8 p.m. ET on FS1):

  • Sergio Moraes (171) vs. Tim Means (171)
  • Alan Patrick (156) vs. Damir Hadzovic (156)
  • Douglas Silva de Andrade (135) vs. Marlon Vera (136)
  • Iuri Alcantara (136) vs. Joe Soto (135)

Early Preliminary Card (7:30 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass):

  • Deiveson Figueiredo (126) vs. Joseph Morales (126)
  • Maia Stevenson (116) vs. Polyana Viana (116)

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Feb. 3, for UFC Fight Night 125: Machida vs. Anders Full Results and Live Fight Stats. Former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida continues his foray into the middleweight division when he headlines UFC Fight Night Belém opposite undefeated talent Eryk Anders. The night’s co-main event between fast-rising Brazilian Pedro Munhoz and perennial contender John Dodson was canceled when Munhoz failed to make weight at the official early weigh-in.

               

