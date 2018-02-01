UFC Fight Night 125: Machida vs. Anders Media Day Face-Offs

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

The UFC Fight Night 125: Machida vs. Anders main card athletes squared off Thursday morning in Belém, Brazil. Watch as Lyoto Machida, Eryk Anders, John Dodson, Pedro Munhoz, Valentina Shevchenko, Priscila Cachoeira, and the others faced off for the cameras.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Feb. 3, for UFC Fight Night 125: Machida vs. Anders Full Results and Live Fight Stats. Former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida continues his foray into the middleweight division when he headlines UFC Fight Night Belém opposite undefeated talent Eryk Anders. The night’s co-main event features fast-rising Brazilian Pedro Munhoz getting an opportunity to leap up the bantamweight rankings, as he faces perennial contender John Dodson.