UFC Fight Night 125: Machida vs. Anders Full Results and Live Fight Stats

January 30, 2018
(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live analytics and the latest results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. The first UFC Fight Night 125 bout is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Feb. 3, at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.)

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida continues his foray into the middleweight division when he headlines UFC Fight Night Belém opposite Eryk Anders on Saturday in Belém, Brazil.

Machida (22-8) rose to prominence as the UFC’s 205-pound champion, but after losing the belt and failing to regain it, the Brazilian shifted his focus to the 185-pound weight class. Though he started strong at middleweight, things have since gone downhill. Currently in the midst of a three-fight skid, he hopes to break the cycle on his home turf on Saturday.

Intending to keep Machida spiraling into retirement is Anders (10-0), who is still on the outskirts of the radar of most fans, but who has produced a spotless record in his two-and-a-half years as a professional fighter. 

Anders made the jump to the UFC after having become the LFA middleweight champion. He has since defeated Rafael Natal and Markus Perez, but Machida will represent his toughest and most experienced test to date.

In addition to the Machida vs. Anders UFC Fight Night 125 headliner, the night’s co-main event features fast-rising Brazilian Pedro Munhoz getting an opportunity to leap up the bantamweight rankings, as he faces perennial contender John Dodson.

Check out the MMAWeekly.com Rumors page for more scheduled events and rumored fight cards.

UFC Fight Night Belém: Machida vs. Anders Full Results

Click here to make your fight picks in the comments section below!

               

